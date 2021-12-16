Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 16 Dec 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 1.8 million people displaced in Tigray, more than 542,000 people displaced in Amhara, and more than 255,000 people displaced in Afar by end of September.

Measle vaccines shipped to Tigray to vaccinate 774,000 children but fuel required to launch the campaign is yet to be secured.

More than 20,000 displaced and host community children are supported to attend alternative educational programs in Tigray.

More than 1.5 million people reached with food assistance in Amhara under the current food distribution launched on 21 October.

Medicines and surgical protective personal equipment sufficient to serve more than 50,000 people dispatched to Afar Region.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

The situation in northern Ethiopia remains highly unpredictable and volatile, with ongoing fighting in multiple locations and dynamic lines of contacts significantly impacting humanitarian access and response and putting civilians at great risk.

The conflict has resulted in increased humanitarian needs, primarily due to large-scale displacements. Over 2.1 million people displaced across 695 sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions by end of July, according to the International Organization for Migration (1). This includes 1.8 million people in Tigray, more than 151, 000 people in Amhara and more than 149,000 people in Afar. Adding to this, more than 391, 000 people were displaced in Amhara during August and September, bringing the regional total to more than 542,000 IDPs as of September. Additional 106,000 people were displaced in Afar in August and September, bringing the number of people displaced in the region to 255,000 people. Since September, the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Afar and Amhara have notably increased due to increased hostilities, but the exact numbers have not been verified due to the fluidity of movements and access constraints.

Over the reporting period, movement of people continued. In Amhara, a few thousand households have returned to their places of origin in Shoa Robit, Tarema Ber and Debre Sina towns from Debre Berhan Town in North Shewa Zone. On the other hand, a few thousand households were displaced from Menz Keya Gabriel to Mida Weremo Woreda in North Shewa Zone. In Afar region, few thousand people were displaced within Awsi Zone.

Access and security permitting, needs assessments has been carried out by humanitarian partners and are ongoing across Tigray, Amhara and Afar. An inter-agency mission carried out on 10 December in Abergele Woreda, Wag Hemra Zone, in Amhara, reported that thousands of people were in dire need of assistance with no humanitarian aid received since June due to limited availability of food, relief supplies, fuel and cash to sustain operations. Emergency shelter and basic household items, including kitchen utensils, are needed as host communities have lost their household items and belongings due to looting and damage to their home.

Similarly, a needs’ assessment mission was conducted in Hitsats IDP site (formally a refugee camp) in North-Western Zone in Tigray on 8 December, where nearly 14,000 new IDPs from Western Zone are now sheltering. The team observed that IDPs required emergency shelters, food, drinking water, blankets, core relief items, and health services. Shelter improvement and maintenance support are also required.