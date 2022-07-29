Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-7.5 MILLION

People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION

People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

UN – January 2022

2.5 MILLION

People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – April 2022

49,600

Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

UNHCR – May 2022

An estimated 260 MT of fertilizer arrived in Tigray Region on July 17, marking the first shipment of urgently needed fertilizer to reach the region for farmers to utilize during the ongoing June-to-August meher planting season.

Thousands of IDPs have begun to relocate toward their areas of previous residence in Afar Region. IDPs face urgent humanitarian needs as they relocate to areas damaged by conflict and lacking livelihood opportunities.