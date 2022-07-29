Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7-7.5 MILLION
People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021
9.4 MILLION
People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022
2.5 MILLION
People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – April 2022
49,600
Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – May 2022
-
An estimated 260 MT of fertilizer arrived in Tigray Region on July 17, marking the first shipment of urgently needed fertilizer to reach the region for farmers to utilize during the ongoing June-to-August meher planting season.
-
Thousands of IDPs have begun to relocate toward their areas of previous residence in Afar Region. IDPs face urgent humanitarian needs as they relocate to areas damaged by conflict and lacking livelihood opportunities.
-
The compounding effects of conflict and drought are contributing to rising malnutrition levels in Afar Region.