Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-8 MILLION

People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – April 2022

9.4 MILLION

People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

UN – May 2022

2.5 MILLION

People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – February 2022

48,600 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

*UNHCR – March 2022 *

• Although road access to Tigray steadily improved in May, access constraints continue to inhibit humanitarian assistance efforts. Additionally, severe shortages of fuel and operational cash have hindered relief actors’ ability to distribute aid within Tigray.

• Insecurity continues to generate displacement to and within northern and eastern Amhara.

• As access to conflict-affected areas of Afar improves, a recent assessment identified significant needs in previously unreachable communities.

• Food assistance needs in northern Ethiopia will likely reach record highs between June and September, driven by the conflict and ongoing regionwide drought.

Agricultural inputs are urgently needed in Tigray as the June-to-August meher planting season begins.