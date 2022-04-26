Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-7.5 MILLION

People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION

People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

UN – January 2022

2.5 MILLION

People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – February 2022

48,600

Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

UNHCR – March 2022

The first humanitarian convoys since December 2021 arrived in Tigray in early April. However, ground access to Tigray remains tenuous, and sustained transport of aid by road is urgently needed.

Displacement in eastern Amhara has increased sharply since January amid continued insecurity along the border with Tigray.

Conflict-driven staple food price increases and persistent administrative impediments to access highlight the need for assistance to scale up across northern Ethiopia.