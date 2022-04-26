Ethiopia + 2 more

Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-7.5 MILLION
People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION
People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022

2.5 MILLION
People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – February 2022

48,600
Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – March 2022

  • The first humanitarian convoys since December 2021 arrived in Tigray in early April. However, ground access to Tigray remains tenuous, and sustained transport of aid by road is urgently needed.

  • Displacement in eastern Amhara has increased sharply since January amid continued insecurity along the border with Tigray.

  • Conflict-driven staple food price increases and persistent administrative impediments to access highlight the need for assistance to scale up across northern Ethiopia.

  • USAID/BHA announced an additional $313 million in FY 2022 funding to respond to humanitarian needs in northern Ethiopia on April 21.

