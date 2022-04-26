Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7-7.5 MILLION
People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021
9.4 MILLION
People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022
2.5 MILLION
People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – February 2022
48,600
Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – March 2022
The first humanitarian convoys since December 2021 arrived in Tigray in early April. However, ground access to Tigray remains tenuous, and sustained transport of aid by road is urgently needed.
Displacement in eastern Amhara has increased sharply since January amid continued insecurity along the border with Tigray.
Conflict-driven staple food price increases and persistent administrative impediments to access highlight the need for assistance to scale up across northern Ethiopia.
USAID/BHA announced an additional $313 million in FY 2022 funding to respond to humanitarian needs in northern Ethiopia on April 21.