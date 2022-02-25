Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-7.5 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

UN – January 2022

2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – October 2021

51,200 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

UNHCR – January 2022

• The expansion of fighting in northern Ethiopia, particularly in Afar and Amhara, has led to large-scale displacement in recent weeks, and humanitarian needs are high among IDPs and recent returnees.

• The GoE lifted Ethiopia’s state of emergency on February 14 and released UN staff detained under the measure.

• Access to Tigray via land routes remains severely limited, with no humanitarian convoys reaching the region for more than two months.

• UNHAS flights continue to transport essential medical supplies to Tigray, but severe fuel shortages have limited distribution of supplies to medical facilities.