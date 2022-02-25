Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7-7.5 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021
9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022
2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – October 2021
51,200 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – January 2022
• The expansion of fighting in northern Ethiopia, particularly in Afar and Amhara, has led to large-scale displacement in recent weeks, and humanitarian needs are high among IDPs and recent returnees.
• The GoE lifted Ethiopia’s state of emergency on February 14 and released UN staff detained under the measure.
• Access to Tigray via land routes remains severely limited, with no humanitarian convoys reaching the region for more than two months.
• UNHAS flights continue to transport essential medical supplies to Tigray, but severe fuel shortages have limited distribution of supplies to medical facilities.