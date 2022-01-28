Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7-7.5 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021
9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022
2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – October 2021
50,081 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – January 2022
Critical shortages of supplies have threatened a halt in life-saving activities in Tigray, absent an immediate improvement in humanitarian access. The GoE has announced measures to improve access to the region, though no humanitarian convoys have reached Tigray since mid-December due to insecurity along the only currently used land route into the region.
Conflict continues to generate displacement and humanitarian needs in northern Ethiopia, with multiple airstrikes in Tigray leading to civilian casualties in recent weeks.
Despite operational constraints, USAID/BHA partners continue to provide emergency food assistance in northern Ethiopia, distributing more than 6,300 MT of food in Afar and Amhara between January 10 and 16.