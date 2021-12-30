Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.5-7 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar,

Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar,

Amhara, and Tigray

UN – December 2021

2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – October 2021

50,710 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

UNHCR – December 2021

Bureaucratic impediments and heightened levels of insecurity continue to limit humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia, particularly to Tigray. No convoys carrying humanitarian aid reached Tigray’s capital city of Mekele between December 15 and 30, exacerbating the already dire need for assistance.

Conflict continues to result in widespread displacement across Afar, Amhara, and Tigray, generating urgent humanitarian needs.