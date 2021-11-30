Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.5-7 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar,

Amhara, and Tigray USAID – October 2021

8.1 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar,

Amhara, and Tigray UN – November 2021

2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia IOM – August 2021

50,159 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan UNHCR – October 2021

TPLF-aligned forces advanced further into Afar and Amhara regions in late October, prompting the GoE to declare a state of emergency on November 2 and resulting in a wave of arrests of individuals suspected of supporting the TPLF, including UN and INGO staff.

UNHAS flights to Mekele resumed more than one month after GoE airstrikes forced UNHAS to suspend flights to Tigray, while the first humanitarian convoy to enter Tigray since October 18 reached Mekele on November 25. However, the GoE’s de facto blockade of Tigray continues to hinder humanitarian operations.