Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #10 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7-7.5 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – October 2021

9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

UN – January 2022

2.4 MILLION People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – July 2022

57,500 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan

UNHCR – June 2022

Fighting between the ENDF and TPLF-aligned forces re-emerged in northern Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions in late August, breaking a five-month truce which began on March 24. The renewed clashes have resulted in civilian casualties, damage and destruction of property, and widespread displacement.

Following a period of increased access due to the truce, the renewed hostilities in northern Ethiopia have disrupted humanitarian access and service delivery.