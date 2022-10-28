Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #10 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7-7.5 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – October 2021
9.4 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
UN – January 2022
2.4 MILLION People Displaced Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – July 2022
57,500 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan
UNHCR – June 2022
-
Fighting between the ENDF and TPLF-aligned forces re-emerged in northern Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions in late August, breaking a five-month truce which began on March 24. The renewed clashes have resulted in civilian casualties, damage and destruction of property, and widespread displacement.
-
Following a period of increased access due to the truce, the renewed hostilities in northern Ethiopia have disrupted humanitarian access and service delivery.
-
With USAID/BHA support, the JEOP and WFP are providing in-kind food assistance to conflict-affected populations across Afar, Amhara, and Tigray to combat widespread food insecurity.