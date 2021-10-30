Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6-7 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray
USAID – August 2021
5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – May 2021
2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia
IOM – August 2021
49,490 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan Since November 2020
UNHCR – September 2021
Escalating hostilities in parts of Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions have exacerbated humanitarian needs and limited access to populations in need, with GoE airstrikes in Tigray and lack of civil-military coordination prompting the suspension of UNHAS flights to the region.
Access constraints continue to prevent urgentlyneeded supplies from reaching Tigray, while a severe humanitarian fuel shortage has caused relief organizations to significantly scale down or suspend most operations in the region, the UN reports.
USAID/BHA AtA Sarah Charles visited Ethiopia from October 20 to 23 and urged parties to the conflict to enable humanitarian access to all populations in need in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray.