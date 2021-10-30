Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Crisis Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6-7 MILLION People Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Afar, Amhara, and Tigray

USAID – August 2021

5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – May 2021

2.1 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Across Northern Ethiopia

IOM – August 2021

49,490 Refugees From Northern Ethiopia in Eastern Sudan Since November 2020

UNHCR – September 2021

Escalating hostilities in parts of Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions have exacerbated humanitarian needs and limited access to populations in need, with GoE airstrikes in Tigray and lack of civil-military coordination prompting the suspension of UNHAS flights to the region.

Access constraints continue to prevent urgentlyneeded supplies from reaching Tigray, while a severe humanitarian fuel shortage has caused relief organizations to significantly scale down or suspend most operations in the region, the UN reports.