Ethiopia: Northern Ethiopia Access Snapshot (November 2021)

In November, hostilities expanded further towards Amhara and Afar regions. Hostilities displaced additional hundreds of thousands of people and hindered access to people in need. In Afar, bureaucratic delays and restrictions of movement by parties to the conflict continued to prevent the movement of relief supplies. As a result, the humanitarian response to more than five million people in need in Tigray has practically stopped.

On 2 November, Federal authorities declared a nation-wide six-month State of Emergency (SoE). Subsequently, curfew times were imposed in Afar, Amhara and Oromia regions. Hostilities between Ethiopia National Defense Forces (ENDF), Amhara and Afar regions’ special forces, and Tigray forces (Tf) intensified in Eastern Amhara reaching North Shewa (Amhara) and in Oromia Special zone, with the armed group Oromia Liberation Army (OLA/Shane) alongside Tf.

In Tigray, airstrikes continued, particularly in Mekelle, causing casualties among the population. On 30 November, an airstrike hit the power transformer in the vicinity of the Tekeze River dam, cutting electricity supply to the region. Further, sporadic clashes between Eritrean National Defense Forces (ErDF) and Tf were reported in Adi Hageray (North-Western zone), Zala Anbesa (Eastern zone), and Berahile woredas (Afar zone 2) impacting relief activities. In Erob woreda (Eastern zone), the population in three kebeles occupied by ErDF were denied access to aid. In Western zone, armed actors reportedly evicted more than 20,000 people from Humera, May Kadra and other areas to Asgede, Tselemti, May Tsebri and Sheraro woredas (North-Western). Most of them are women, children, and elders, putting them more at risk of protection concerns.

In Amhara, active fighting was reported in North and South Gondar, Wag Hamra, North and South Wollo, and North Shewa. The humanitarian response through all these areas remains insufficient and impacted by limited access. Airstrikes hit private houses and buildings on the towns of Haik, Dessie and Kombolcha (South Wollo). An assessment mission reached Debre Birhan (North Shewa) where some 250,000 people had fled violence against a backdrop of very limited response. An assessment in Dessie and Kombolcha towns registered reports of violence against civilians, including cases of sexual violence. Thousands of IDPs have already returned to rural areas in North & South Wollo to conduct harvests. The population in all urban areas has been severely affected due to widespread looting of public infrastructure and supplies, the collapse of public services, lack of electricity, communications, banking or commerce.

In Afar, fighting continued to escalate in boundary areas with Tigray in Zone 4, to a lesser extend in Zone 5, and with Oromia Special zone, displacing thousands of people and hindering relief operations. Further, clashes expanded along the strategic Woldiya-Chiffra-Mille and Kombolcha-Bati-Mille roads. At the time of writing, hostilities were reported close to the regional boundaries, away from Mille town, which is located in the strategic highway between Addis Ababa and Djibouti.

Humanitarian convoys to Tigray through Afar resumed on 23 November, while seven out of nine trucks with medical supplies in Semera were ordered back to Adama. Through northern Ethiopia, the situation is further compounded by the looting of health facilities by parties to the conflict, which has left millions of people without access to basic health care, affecting in particular, people with chronic diseases as well as women suffering from delivery complications.

UNHAS flights to Tigray resumed on 24 November. Partners were unable to deploy any personnel or mobilize cash for over a month (the ETB 2 million ceiling per organization/flight remained). Meanwhile, humanitarian fuel tankers pre-positioned in Semera remain withhold, awaiting clearance since August. Since July, only two fuel tankers for relief operations have entered Tigray (on 27 November, from Kombol- cha). Partners received some limited fuel for critical activities from regional authorities.

In Addis Ababa, dozens of aid workers have been arrested since the SoE declaration, in connection with the conflict in Tigray. At the time of writing, many remain in detention in substandard conditions in overcrowded detention facilities, with high risk of contracting COVID-19. In Semera, over 70 drivers contracted by relief agencies were released after having been detained for days.

Anti-foreigner sentiment – including towards aid workers – was reported in Addis Ababa as well as in Amhara and Afar regions. This is an issue of major concern for the safety of relief personnel. Meanwhile, aid workers in eastern Amhara have recently noted a positive shift, coinciding with the start of food distributions in Dessie and Kombolcha towns, reaching thousands of people in need.

Overview of reported incidents

Since July, bureaucratic access impediments restricting the movement of supplies to Tigray through Afar plus the expansion of the conflict into Amhara and Afar regions have restricted aid to millions of people. Out of the estimated 100 trucks/day of relief supplies required, as of 30 November 2021, only 1,273 (12 per cent of needs) have reached Tigray. This has forced relief organizations to reduce and/or suspend life-saving operations amid critical shortages of relief supplies as well as fuel and cash. These restrictions have also impacted assistance to Afar thousands of people stranded beyond frontlines in Amhara, only accessible from Tigray. Infants 37% and children under five years old, pregnant and nursing women, elderly, and people with disabilities or chronic diseases are facing increasing risks of death. Clusters in Mekelle report having limited food and non-food supplies, however, they are unable to distribute them due to the lack of fuel or cash to pay transport/workers. The WASH Cluster reports having insufficient supplies to support hundreds of thousands of IDPs. The CCCM Cluster reports that due to the lack of cash, partners are unable to pay contractors to improve IDP shelter conditions. The Education Cluster reports that the ongoing insecurity due to airstrikes in urban areas poses a major challenge for school re-opening.