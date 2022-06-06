Ethiopia National Wash Cluster Briefing Package, May 2022

Background

The present document aims to be part of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster Ethiopia briefing package. The briefing package consists of resources that provide greater clarity and guidance to the cluster partners and other humanitarian actors.

The document is divided into four sections. Each section represents the cluster’s coordination system (i) WASH Cluster coordination management (ii) HPC process (iii) Response monitoring (iv) WASH response.

Cluster Overview

WASH Cluster in Ethiopia is part of and supports the Ministry of Water and Energy, (MoWE) . The WASH cluster emergency task force (ETF) is lead by the MoWE and co-leads by the WASH Cluster secretariat hosted by UNICEF. In Ethiopia, the WASH Cluster was established with the activation of the cluster approach in 2006 and UNICEF as global Cluster Lead Agency assigned to appoint the WASH Cluster Coordinator.

The WASH Cluster aims to provide guidance and support to its partners to ensure well coordinated, quality assistance in reaching those in need in accordance with humanitarian standards and principles. Conflict, severe drought conditions, seasonal flooding, and outbreaks including cholera and water borne disease remain the key drivers of WASH needs in Ethiopia. In 2022, the WASH Cluster aim to work with around 50 partners to preserve life, well-being and dignity and reduce risk of WASH-related disease through timely interventions to vulnerable populations, as well as preparedness to respond to shocks. Significant humanitarian WASH needs in 2022 are projected with a rigours process of HPC in Ethiopia.