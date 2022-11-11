Ethiopia: National response situation, January - September 2022

OVERVIEW

Conflict, drought, and high commodity and food prices continue to affect agricultural production and drive humanitarian needs in Ethiopia. An estimated 17.5 million people across the country require agricultural support. The limited access to agricultural inputs, particularly fertilizers and staple crop seeds is a major threat to the main agricultural season. Ethiopia is experiencing poor economic conditions driven by the continued depreciation of the Ethiopian Birr (ETB) and high inflation, which is putting pressure on markets and driving high commodity and food prices. The situation is compounded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has affected the supply of some imported products and food items. Food security conditions likely to deteriorate and further widespread loss of livestock assets likely during the dry season months of July to September 2022. Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) analysis shows drier than normal conditions are likely in July to October 2022. Initial projections also show likelihood of the fifth poor season.