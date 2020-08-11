Ethiopia: National Emergency Coordination Centre NECC Bulletin # 3, 7 August 2020

Key Highlights

As of 5 August 2020, close to 55,000 people were affected by flooding in Afar, Oromia, SNNP, Amhara, Gambela and Somali regions, of whom 33,000 were displaced.

According to the Somali Regional Health Bureau, of 100 samples tested in Qoloji IDP sites, 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 (3 cases in Qoloji 1 site and 14 cases in Qoloji 2). All cases were asymptomatic. The Government and partners are closely working to prevent further spread of the virus and address all identified needs.

With funding support from US Food for Peace and Germany, WFP signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) to implement a cooked food project at a cost of more than ETB 157 million. The six months project (July – December 2020) will benefit 105,073 people in quarantine centres, isolation centres, and treatment centres.

With support from the National Emergency Coordination Centre, the Regional Emergency Coordination Centres are activated and are supporting response to COVID-19 pandemic and other hazards in Amhara and Somali regions.

Situation overview

Flood update

Based on the National Meteorology Agency (NMA) weather outlook, normal and above normal rainfall is expected in July and August in the south western, western and central parts of the country. In July, especially in the second decade, above normal rain was observed in these areas. As a result, floods were observed in Oromia (Ilu and Sebeta woredas), Afar (Asayita, Dubti, Millie, Dulecha and Awash Fentale woredas), SNNP (Dasench and Gnagatom woredas), Amhara (Fogera, Dera and Libokemkem woredas) and Gambela (Agnewak and Nuwer zones). This trend is expected to continue in August.

Several dams have either reached their maximum level or nearing full capacity. Some dams such as Gibe and Tekeze have started discharging. The release of dam water increases the flood risk in downstream communities, including in South Omo zone of SNNPR and Western and North Western zones in Tigray and Amhara regions.

