Ethiopia National Displacement Report 5, Round 22: (June — July 2020)

In order to capture the displacement and return dynamics in Ethiopia, DTM Ethiopia's National Displacement Report combines findings from its Site Assessment (SA) in Section 1 and findings from the Village Assessment Survey (VAS) in Section 2. The Site Assessment tracks the number and multisectoral needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), while the Village Assessment Survey tracks the number of IDPs who are returning to their communities and their multisectoral needs. VAS is also used to evaluate the absorption capacity of villages receiving returns with a focus on accessibility of services, livelihoods and reintegration. Notably, the impact of COVID-19 on IDPs and villages hosting returning IDPs was also evaluated this round.

Through the Site Assessment which was conducted from 1 June to 5 July 2020, DTM captured 1,820,811 IDPs (329,084 households) in 1,297 sites across the 11 regions of Ethiopia. The biggest causes of displacement were conflict which displaced 1,233,557 IDPs (68%), followed by drought which displaced 351,062 IDPs (19%), seasonal floods which displaced 104,696 IDPs (6%) and flash floods which displaced 50,093 IDPs (3%). VAS was carried out during the same period and covered 1,205 villages across 8 regions. A total of 1,400,892 returning IDPs, 10,603 IDPs, 11,595 returned migrants and 1,226,690 host community members were tracked through VAS.

Download Assessment