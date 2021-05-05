Ethiopia: Monthly Livelihood Response Dashboard - March 2021

In total 12.9 million people (24% of the analyzed population of about 54 million) are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) despite planned humanitarian food assistance and other development interventions. Out of 12.9 million people in IPC Phase 3 or above, who require urgent action to save lives, reduce food gaps, restore livelihoods and reduce malnutrition. The current response rate is very low because of the delayed response by partners and the seasonality of the agricultural response which is expected to peak in the next quarterly reporting period, during this period meher, pastoral and agro pastoral areas will experience seasonal rainfall and cropping. As the desert locust appears to be now under control in most parts of the country other food insecurity drivers still persist, insufficient rainfall, macro-economic challenges, conflict and climatic factors.