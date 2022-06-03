Ethiopia: Mobilize urgent and flexible funding for sufficient and timely delivery of key lifesaving interventions, May 2022

STATEMENT

The quantity of nutritional products available for Ethiopia for 2022, required for treating children and women affected by acute malnutrition does not meet the needs of the estimated population for the next 7 months.

4,789,993 cases of acute malnutrition in children under 5 years and 1,871,239 in pregnant and lactating women in 2022 in Ethiopia need nutrition response intervention in 2022.

The severity of this year's nutritional situation and the active and early case detection interventions have increased the demand for acute malnutrition treatment services at health facilities. As per CDC MUAC proxy global acute malnutrition conducted from august 2021 to March 2022, 77% of woredas where the proxy GAM assessment was conducted in Afar, Tigray, Oromia and Somali regions, had very high prevalence's above 15%, and under five children population of 21% of zones in Amhara regions have high rates of global acute malnutrition. In Afar region, 4 rapid nutrition assessments in 4 IDP sites shows a worrisome situation with rates above 20% of GAM.

Last year, with less need in the country and strong donor commitment and resource availability, we managed to reach 2,779,862 children under five acute malnourished (512,877 SAM and 2,266,985 MAM) (60%) of people in need.

In the first quarter of 2022 with available commodities (3,395 Mt of RUSF and 6,513 Mt of Supercereal and 178,304 CAR of RUTF), 643,267 children under five years of age with acute malnutrition (499,187 MAM and 144,080 SAM) and 391,049 pregnant and lactating malnourished women were treated at health centers.