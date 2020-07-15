Ethiopia Mission: Capacity Statement 2019 (Program established in 1985)

MISSION & MANDATE

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Ethiopia since 1985, meeting urgent humanitarian and development needs across the country. Ethiopia saw a signicant increase in conict-related displacement in 2018, with a near doubling of the internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of which have now returned or been displaced for the second time. The inter-communal conict is limiting livelihood opportunities and restricting humanitarian access to local administration and communities. At the start of 2019, Ethiopia was hosting more than 900,000 refugees, many of whom reside in the Gambella and Somali regions.

143,000

Beneficiaries of Mental Health, Care Practices, Gender and Protection interventions.

465,051

People reached by Nutrition and Health programs.

138,171

Beneficiaries of our Food Security and Livelihoods

211,597

People reached by WASH interventions.