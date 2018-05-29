Ethiopia - Landslides (Ethiopian National Meteorological Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2018)

Heavy rain has been affecting Ethiopia over the past days, causing damages and triggering landslides.

Having caused substantial flooding in the South-East of the country in the last weeks, the heaviest rains are now concentrated in the South-Western regions.

According to media, as of 29 May at 7.30 UTC, at least 32 people have been killed and several have been injured due to landslides in Gamo Gofa and Sidama zones (SNNPR state, southwestern Ethiopia).