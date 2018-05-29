29 May 2018

Ethiopia - Landslides (Ethiopian National Meteorological Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting Ethiopia over the past days, causing damages and triggering landslides.

  • Having caused substantial flooding in the South-East of the country in the last weeks, the heaviest rains are now concentrated in the South-Western regions.

  • According to media, as of 29 May at 7.30 UTC, at least 32 people have been killed and several have been injured due to landslides in Gamo Gofa and Sidama zones (SNNPR state, southwestern Ethiopia).

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to localised heavy rain is forecast to continue to affect the area.

