Ethiopia Key Message Update: Many in Tigray face food security emergency as national needs reach five-year high, April 2021

Key Messages

Across much of Ethiopia, 2021 assistance needs are at their highest levels since 2016, driven by a confluence of factors.

First, an increase in conflict since late 2020 has resulted in displacement and widespread reductions in household access to food and income. The most extreme conflict has been in Tigray, where a major food security emergency persists, though conflict-related acute food insecurity also exists elsewhere in the country.

Second, significant early-season deficits during the March to May 2021 belg/gu rainfall season, following a below-average October to December 2020 deyr season, have reduced agricultural production potential across mostly belg producing areas of the country.

Third, Ethiopia’s deteriorating macroeconomic conditions have resulted in higher food prices and reduced purchasing power. Combined, these drivers are resulting in reduced access to food for many poor households.