Ethiopia

Ethiopia Key Message Update: Many in Tigray face food security emergency as national needs reach five-year high, April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Messages

  • Across much of Ethiopia, 2021 assistance needs are at their highest levels since 2016, driven by a confluence of factors.

  • First, an increase in conflict since late 2020 has resulted in displacement and widespread reductions in household access to food and income. The most extreme conflict has been in Tigray, where a major food security emergency persists, though conflict-related acute food insecurity also exists elsewhere in the country.

  • Second, significant early-season deficits during the March to May 2021 belg/gu rainfall season, following a below-average October to December 2020 deyr season, have reduced agricultural production potential across mostly belg producing areas of the country.

  • Third, Ethiopia’s deteriorating macroeconomic conditions have resulted in higher food prices and reduced purchasing power. Combined, these drivers are resulting in reduced access to food for many poor households.

  • Consequently, millions of people are unable to meet their basic food needs, and urgent action is needed to end conflicts, scale up humanitarian assistance, and permit unhindered humanitarian access.

Related Content