Ethiopia Key Message Update, July 2019

Kiremt rainfall from June to September 2019 had an overall timely start, and so far, has had average distribution and total rainfall, except in localized areas in the East and North East of the country. Farmers are therefore carrying out land preparations and planting of Meher crops. Total Meher production is likely to be average despite poor Belg rains in late April and early May in the east, south, and north of the country that affected the planting of long-cycle crops. Most Belg crops are atypically at vegetative, flowering or seed setting stages except in localized areas where rainfed Belg green harvests have started. In southern Ethiopia, root vegetables, vegetable, and cabbage harvests are supplementing food needs for poorer household in addition to humanitarian assistance.

Supplies of staple foods in local markets across the country remain unseasonably low as the Belg harvest is late to begin. Demand for staple foods has substantially increased as own production no longer covers poor households’ food needs and poor households are now reliant on markets. As a result, food prices have continued to steady increase since February 2019. The wholesale price of maize in Hosanna market in May 2019 was about 865 Birr/100kg, which is 4.2 percent higher than in April 2019, 9.5 percent higher than in May 2018 and 36.3 percent higher than the five-year average. In Woldia market inNortheasternAmhara, sorghum prices in June 2019 were about 2365 ETB/100kg, which is 128 percent higher than May 2018 and 102 percent higher than the five-year average.

The IDP returnee households in Gedeo Zone of SNNPR Region continue to face food shortage as they have already missed three agricultural seasons and have no own production to meet their food needs. As a result, they are dependent on humanitarian assistance until they can harvest their first own agricultural production that is expected in beginning in November and December 2019. As a result, nutritional status will remain a concern.

Cholera/AWD continues to affect people across Oromia, Amhara, Tigray, Somali and Afar Regions and Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa towns. So far more than 871 peoplehave been infected - at least 292 people in Oromia region, 202 in Amhara region, 19 in Tigray region, 131 Afar region, 33 in Somali region, and at least 125 in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa. This has resulted in deteriorating nutritional status of children, and pregnant and lactating woman in drought affected regions, and negatively peoples’ movements and peoples’ abilities to perform agricultural labor.