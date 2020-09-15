Ethiopia: Jijiga (Fafan Zone) Somali Regional State 2019 pledge progress report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This document is based on Ethiopia’s 2016 Leaders’ Summit pledge commitments as articulated in the ‘Roadmap’1 of 2017. Combined with the baselines expressed in the Roadmap, and follow up reports drafted for 2018, information presented in this 2019 Pledge Progress Report for Ethiopia’s Jijiga area (Fafan Zone) is commencing to form a foundation for tracking and evidence-based follow up on the pledges.

Compiled as a UNHCR publication, this report serves the wider stakeholder community pursuing the Global Compact on Refugees / Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (GCR/CRRF) in Ethiopia. Such data gathering, compilation and presentation is part of UNHCR’s expected ‘supportive and catalytic role’ in the GCR.

This report demonstrates that progress has been made in the Somali Regional State (SRS),

Fafan Zone in 2019, on the implementation of some pledges and in overall CRRF coordination. This attests to the impressive commitment of the people and the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), with support from line ministries and bureaus, and the Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA). Highlights are especially in Education and Documentation.

Fafan Zone is a key area of operations for pursuing the GCR / CRRF in Ethiopia. To date,

CRRF progress has been observed and numerous partners are engaged in the start-up and implementation of related projects. In 2019, the regional government continued to provide leadership to CRRF coordination at regional level with the involvement of BoFED, ARRA and a range of line bureaus. At the local level, engagement of woreda authorities and the Kebribeyah city council in area-based solutions is also progressing.

Education: The total number of students enrolled has increased by 846 (7%) from the 2017-2018 education year. Secondary school attendance for refugees is relatively high compared to the average, with 54% attending in Aw-Barre / Sheder.

Supported by the GIZ QEP programme in 2019, 165 refugee students were enrolled in TVET institutes alongside nationals. 15 refugee students graduated from TVETs in 2019. 64 refugees from the three camps were at various stages of tertiary education with the support of DAFI and GoE in 2019.

Work and Livelihoods:

Irrigable Land: Discussions with the Bureau of Agriculture indicate commitment to work with partners in facilitating access to land under inclusive development projects.

The Agriculture Bureau is exploring various shared land use models for host community landowners and refugees. Public-Private Dialogue on Economic inclusion of refugees was held with the SRS Government.

Other work and livelihood opportunities: Vocational skills training, financial grants and business development assistance were provided to 450 refugees. The support was provided by BPRM, NRC’s ARC project and other development partners.

Documentation: 246 vital events were registered, and certification provided to refugees - including 198 birth certificates. Great progress has been made with bank accounts, where heads of refugee households in Kebribeyah opened 2,262 accounts with the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia based on the refugee Identity Card.

Social and Basic Services: Refugees accessed primary health care, TB, RH, HIV and other medical services. Refugees were also included in national routine and mass immunization campaigns. Existing water systems benefit both refugees and host communities, yet systems are generally insufficient to meet demand. In 2019, a joint assessment and proposal for long lasting solutions for Kebribeyah water system was conducted with collaboration with Regional Water Bureau, ARRA and UNHCR.

Out of Camp Policy: In Jijiga out of camp policy is not yet implemented, and refugees are housed in camps. ARRA approves and issues refugees pass permits.

Local Integration: Assessments were carried out and the pledge remains feasible in Jijiga due to homogenous socio-cultural profiles of both refugees and hosts.