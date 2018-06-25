25 Jun 2018

Ethiopia – Irregular migration and forced returns (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

  • Irregular Ethiopian migrants continue to be returned in large numbers from Saudi-Arabia and require humanitarian assistance. 134 797 returnees arriving in Addis Ababa airport have been registered since the end of the amnesty period granted by the Saudi-Arabian authorities in November 2017. The actual number of returnees is estimated to be around 170 000. Another estimated 260 000 Ethiopians are still in Saudi-Arabia and risk deportation in the coming months.

  • 81% of the arrivals registered by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have been returned involuntarily and have been detained in Saudi-Arabia between one week and three to four months. Returnees report inhumane conditions and widespread physical and sexual abuse in the detention centres as well as during their journey to Saudi-Arabia. Consequently, the proportion of returnees requiring medical and psychological assistance is high. Four cases of cholera have been identified in the transit centre at Bole airport. Many returnees face substantial debts due to the costs of travel to Saudi-Arabia and face social stigma if they return to their place of origin.

  • Assistance upon arrival has been so far provided in a very limited manner due to resource constraints. In addition to registration and profiling, IOM is assisting the most vulnerable returnees with temporary shelter, food, non food item kits and onward transportation costs. With DG ECHO support, it has reached 6 000 people so far. The Ethiopian Red Cross and humanitarian organisations provide medical assistance to 300-350 returnees per week and an ambulance is available at the airport for severe medical cases. Family reunion is facilitated through free phone calls. Due to the lack of resources and in the absence of government agencies, further reintegration assistance to rebuild livelihoods and ensure socio-economic integration is currently not available.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.