Ethiopia – Irregular migration and forced returns (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2018)

Irregular Ethiopian migrants continue to be returned in large numbers from Saudi-Arabia and require humanitarian assistance. 134 797 returnees arriving in Addis Ababa airport have been registered since the end of the amnesty period granted by the Saudi-Arabian authorities in November 2017. The actual number of returnees is estimated to be around 170 000. Another estimated 260 000 Ethiopians are still in Saudi-Arabia and risk deportation in the coming months.

81% of the arrivals registered by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have been returned involuntarily and have been detained in Saudi-Arabia between one week and three to four months. Returnees report inhumane conditions and widespread physical and sexual abuse in the detention centres as well as during their journey to Saudi-Arabia. Consequently, the proportion of returnees requiring medical and psychological assistance is high. Four cases of cholera have been identified in the transit centre at Bole airport. Many returnees face substantial debts due to the costs of travel to Saudi-Arabia and face social stigma if they return to their place of origin.