Ethiopia

Ethiopia IOM Site Management Support (SMS) Goro Gutu Woreda, East Harerge Zone, September 2020

Format
Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Methodology

IOM’s SMS team uses multiple methods and different sources of information in order to obtain up-to-date data for its Site Profiles, including key informant consultations with Cluster and Government focal points, regular service monitoring by SMS Staff, IDP Community, Committee meetings, Kebele and Woreda Coordination meetings as well as a Community Feedback Mechanism, managed by IOM SMS. Demographic information is sourced from IOM’s DTM.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content