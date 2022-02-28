Ethiopia: IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management Area of Intervention Map by Zone (As of 31st January 2022)

Overview

IOM’s Camp Coordination & Camp Management/CCCM Programme serves displacement-affected communities in three main types of settings: 1) IDP sites (collective centres, planned sites, and dispersed settlements); 2) IDPs living in the community and 3) IDP returnees in their Kebeles of origin. As of the end of End of January 2022, IOM’s CCCM programme was covering 104 displacement-affected locations in Amhara, Oromia, SNNPR, Tigray, Dire Dawa city and Somali Region reaching total of 309,801beneficiaries, with 16,706 representing Host communities.

IOM CCCM supports government Site Management focal points (primarily Disaster Risk Management officials) to improve living conditions and access to services for affected populations through: Coordination and Information Management; Site Maintenance and Improvements; Community Participation and Capacity Building.

IOM CCCM has been responding to the Northern Ethiopia crisis since December 2020, in northern Amhara, and in Tigray from February 2021. Site planning and upgrade activities, including development of relocation sites are key to improving the wellbeing of IDPs and to working toward the reopening of schools, many of which are currently serving as IDP sites.

Across the country, CCCM teams also work to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in IDP sites through Risk Communication delivered together with Health & WASH counterparts, training Community Committees and the wider community on COVID mitigation, and improving infection prevention and control (IPC).