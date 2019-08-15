15 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: IOM 2019 Housing Land and Property Assessment Gelana Woreda – Oromia Region

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (2.21 MB)

1. Introduction

Adequate housing that includes security of tenure and protection from forced evictions is one of the fundamental human rights, including IDPs, refugees and returnees. IDPs returning to their place of origin where houses and businesses have been destroyed, land and other types of fixed assets have been either occupied or stolen, will face obstacles to self-recover in a sustainable manner. Ensuring access to HLP (housing land and property) rights must be prioritized and actions to strengthen security of tenure should be embedded in emergency and recovery programs in order to enable and ensure durable solutions.

Within the framework of IOM Ethiopia response to the emergency, and in order to ensure that returns are safe and sustainable, IOM is implementing a shelter project in Giwe kebele, Gelana woreda W. Guji Zone, Oromia Region. In line with the above mentioned, IOM is looking at supporting the beneficiaries of the shelter project to increase security of tenure in the return communities.

Background Information

Due to the conflict between Gedeo and Oromo ethnic groups along the bordering kebeles, thousands of people have been displaced on both sides between April and June 2018. Now more than a year has been lapsed since the first report of the displacement.

Giwe is one of the first locations where IDPs returned voluntarily a few months after the initial clashes. After having identified the stability in the community and the willingness of the returnees to come back and remain in their original place of residence, the location was identified as suitable for a transitional shelter project. The community is located along the boundary line with some kebeles of Kochere Woreda of Gedeo Zone in SNNPR. Compared to other locations in both zones (West Guji and Gedeo), Giwe is relatively stable and presents strong signs of durable reconciliation between the clashing groups.

