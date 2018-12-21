Ethiopia - Internal conflict, displacement (DG ECHO, Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2018)

Renewed fighting in Moyale town and Woreda, Ethiopia, between the Garreh (Somali sub-clan) and the Borenas (Oromi sub-clan) erupted on 10 December, resulting in 30 deaths and many more wounded and causing massive displacement. Damages in Moyale town are heavy, including the hospital (the only referral health structure in town). Several banks and shops were looted. Up to 80,000 people are reported to be displaced over the last 2 weeks but high level of insecurity in the area makes difficult to confirm these numbers. Nearly 1,500 IDPs have arrived in Mega town, located 100km North-West of Moyale (Borena zone, Oromiya).