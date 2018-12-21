21 Dec 2018

Ethiopia - Internal conflict, displacement (DG ECHO, Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original

  • Renewed fighting in Moyale town and Woreda, Ethiopia, between the Garreh (Somali sub-clan) and the Borenas (Oromi sub-clan) erupted on 10 December, resulting in 30 deaths and many more wounded and causing massive displacement. Damages in Moyale town are heavy, including the hospital (the only referral health structure in town). Several banks and shops were looted. Up to 80,000 people are reported to be displaced over the last 2 weeks but high level of insecurity in the area makes difficult to confirm these numbers. Nearly 1,500 IDPs have arrived in Mega town, located 100km North-West of Moyale (Borena zone, Oromiya).

  • Thousands of Ethiopians are also reported to have crossed the border into Kenya to seek refuge and medical assistance. However, the numbers are to be confirmed as most are hosted by local families who are from the same community. Five medical receptions centres have been setup and an emergency medical response team of the KRCS is also ready to intervene. DG ECHO is contributing to the overall response in the area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.