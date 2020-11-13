Ethiopia - Internal conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

Ethiopia continues to experience intense fighting in Tigray region, spilling over Amhara region, with several hundreds of civilians reportedly killed. A civilian massacre has also been reported with scores, likely hundreds of people had been stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra town in the south West Zone of Tigray on 9 November.

The communication blackout continues in disputed border areas, while humanitarian access has been denied by all parties to the conflict.

More than 11,000 Ethiopian fled to Sudan and around 5,000 individuals are already internally displaced in Shire area, fleeing fighting in western and northern Tigray. Movements of Internally displaced people (IDPs) across regional border into Amhara have also been reported, although in extremely limited numbers. Another movement of population is reported in the Southern Tigray corridor toward Mekele.