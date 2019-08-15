Ethiopia: Interagency Rapid Protection Assessment - Gondar, Amhara Region 11-14 March 2019

MISSION OBJECTIVE/PURPOSE

Starting in November 2018, inter-communal conflict between the Amhara and the Qemant communities, led to displacements in the western and central parts of the Amhara region. The majority of IDPs in Gondar have come from different woredas in West and Central part of Gondar. Most of the IDPs are living within the host communities while around 30% live in collective sites. It has also been reported that there are women and girls who feel at risk of protection concerns because of overcrowded shelter and poor living conditions. Moreover, there is limited protection presence in the area. The Protection Cluster organized a rapid protection and human rights assessment to Gondar and Bahir Dar from 11-14 March 2019 to assess the displacement situation and associated protection risks, needs and response.