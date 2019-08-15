Ethiopia: Interagency Rapid Protection Assessment - East Wollega, Oromia Region 28-30 January 2019

MISSION OBJECTIVE / PURPOSE:

On 20 January 2019, the Protection Cluster received a report regarding allegations of forced relocation of IDPs from Nekemte woreda to Sasiga woreda in East Wollega zone. The local authorities confirmed the relocation of IDPs from Nekemte to Sasiga woreda is on-going and will continue until all the IDPs in Nekemte are relocated out of the woreda. In response, the Protection Cluster organized a rapid protection assessment to East Wollega from 28-30 Jan 2019 to assess the voluntariness of the relocation and protection needs of the newly relocated IDPs.