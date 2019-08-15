15 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: Interagency Rapid Protection Assessment - East Wollega, Oromia Region 28-30 January 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, International Rescue Committee, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (602.4 KB)

MISSION OBJECTIVE / PURPOSE:

On 20 January 2019, the Protection Cluster received a report regarding allegations of forced relocation of IDPs from Nekemte woreda to Sasiga woreda in East Wollega zone. The local authorities confirmed the relocation of IDPs from Nekemte to Sasiga woreda is on-going and will continue until all the IDPs in Nekemte are relocated out of the woreda. In response, the Protection Cluster organized a rapid protection assessment to East Wollega from 28-30 Jan 2019 to assess the voluntariness of the relocation and protection needs of the newly relocated IDPs.

