15 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: Interagency Rapid Protection Assessment - Bahir Dar, Amhara Region 18-19 December 2018

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (686.05 KB)

MISSION OBJECTIVE / PURPOSE:

In mid-December 2018, the Protection Cluster was informed of the arrival of approximately 1,200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Kamashi zone in Benishangul-Gumuz region to Bahir Dar in Amhara region. Amhara regional DRM confirmed the numbers and added that an upwards of 200 IDPs continue to arrive Bahir Dar on a daily basis. The IDPs are of Amharic ethnicity, whom have reported instances of GBV and human rights violations, suffered in Kamashi and en route to Bahir Dar. The Protection Cluster conducted an interagency Rapid Protection Assessment between the 18th – 19th December, to better understand the protection needs of the new arrivals to Bahir Dar, as well as the conditions in Kamashi zone. As humanitarian access to Kamashi zone is restricted, the total number of IDPs and conditions in Kamashi, remains largely unknown by the humanitarian community.

The aim of a Rapid Protection Assessment is to assist the Protection Cluster and protection agencies to collect relevant information to identify key protection concerns and information gaps according to an agreed common methodology, which included: key informant interviews, focus group discussions and observations.

