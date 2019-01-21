Ethiopia – Inter-communal fighting in South Sudanese refugee camps (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2019)

In early January, inter-community fighting between two sub-clans of the Nuer community (Gajiok vs Gajaak) broke out in Kule refugee camp, spreading to Tierkidi and Nguenyyiel camps in Gambella Region, Ethiopia. An unknown number of people were killed or injured and several thousand displaced. The Gajiok sub-clan have reportedly left the Kule camp following the burning of their shelters. 800 have fled to Pamdong reception centre and others to areas within the host community.

Wounded people were treated by humanitarian partners and local health structures. The water supply has been cut off following additional damage to the pipeline in the Kule camp during the night of 16/17 January. Food distribution has been suspended in the three camps and refugees have access to limited humanitarian assistance.

Partners in South Sudan highlighted increasing tensions between the same communities in the area bordering Ethiopia, following the incident in the Gambella Camps.