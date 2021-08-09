Ethiopia Information Alert: Amhara Vigil Insight Report 6 - 8 August 2021

The Amhara regional forces are a mixture of militia and Special Forces, and whilst the Special Forces unit is battle hardened, they do not have the fire or manpower to take on the more numerically stronger and strategically placed TDF on their own. Meanwhile the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is still recovering from its withdrawal from Mekelle - both in manpower and equipment.

The declaration by the Amhara regional government appears to have been taken in addition to the Ethiopian Government statement on 6 August. If the Amhara regional forces do move against the TDF it is LIKELY to be a localised push. The ENDF may offer air strike support - a capability that the TDF do not have. However, the shooting down of one of the ENDF Hercules transport aircraft by the TDF in June, will LIKELY make the ENDF cautious about providing close air support - particularly to allied irregular forces who are not working together with their own troops.

The ENDF is UNLIKELY to move fully in support of the Amhara forces against the TDF, as they are still rebuilding their ground troops, and have just finished a recruiting campaign. They are more LIKELY to move against the TDF at the end of the growing season (September) which is three weeks to a month away and ties in with their original ceasefire end date.