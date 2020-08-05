Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Impact of COVID-19 on Humanitarian Response, As of 31 May 2020

As of May 2020, there are a total of 66 operational partners supporting the delivery of humanitarian response in Ethiopia, spread out over 88 zones and 614 woredas. Since the arrival of COVID-19 in Ethiopia, and subsequent prevention and containment measures, certain humanitarian activities have been affected.

Seven out of eight clusters estimated the impact of COVID-19 on their planned response and overall activities decreased by 6 per cent in 65 woredas. While the impact of COVID-19 on partner activities has decreased in all sectors apart from protection compared to April, the Education sector remains the most affected due to delayed activities. West-Wellega zone remains the most impacted area due to delayed, moderately, and severely affected protection activities.

