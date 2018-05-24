Ethiopia: Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities, 24 May, 2018

Overview

The priority funding gaps presented here are intended to inform urgently required funding decisions by donors, and a new allocation from the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (anticipated balance of US$23 million once current pledges are realized). The priorities have been reviewed and endorsed by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

Following preparatory work at regional level (consultation with regional Disaster Risk Management Technical Working Group partners) and within sector-specific clusters (co-chaired by Government Line Ministries), Cluster Coordinators and key UN and NGO partners were convened by OCHA to consider response priorities and the most-critical funding gaps for the next six months in the context of the Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP).

The HDRP has been presented around three ‘pillars’ covering: prevention and mitigation / response and response preparedness / national system strengthening and recovery. Described here are priorities for immediate funding by humanitarian donors, as well as activities that will contribute to ‘enabling’ the response, and that could reduce overall anticipated costs, for example through the ‘flexing / pivoting’ of development resources.

During the prioritization exercise, particular consideration was given to a review of the existing response models targeting around one million conflict IDPs in the area of the Somali-Oromia regional border. Several agreements on common approaches to planning and response were reached, including that: humanitarian action needs to be further stepped-up for at least the coming six months (potentially longer) whilst plans for durable return or relocation are being worked on (dependent on further reconciliation between affected communities, and agreements on border demarcation between the regions); that humanitarian partners working in woredas hosting IDP sites need to increase the frequency of response monitoring visits to sites being targeted; clusters to ensure ‘minimum packages’ of response to sites above a certain size, i.e. access to (temporary) static health facilities for sites hosting >6,000 people, and improved regular water supply infrastructure for sites hosting >2,000 people (to remove the present need for widespread, expensive and unsustainable water trucking). A summary of all the clusterspecific plans are included later in this document. UNHCR will work closely with partners and authorities to improve current IDP site management to ensure dignified living conditions of the most vulnerable IDPs.

Donors interested to fund in line with these priorities are encouraged to consult with relevant clusters, and with OCHA for the latest financial tracking information. Donors are also encouraged to consider channelling support via the EHF - the humanitarian multi-donor pooled fund led by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator and managed on her behalf by OCHA - that enables the rapid and targeted disbursement of resources to UN and NGO humanitarian partners in line with this prioritization.

The total ‘top priority’ funding requirements to address critical gaps for the coming six months are $280.4 million.

The prioritized requirements reflected here do not include a shortfall of $164m in the integrated national food-cash plan, needed to ensure fulfillment in the NDRMC-implemented cash response to the end of the year (includes covering a significant share of an anticipated 3.6m PSNP public works clients in the second half of the year).