26 Feb 2018

Ethiopia: Immediate Humanitarian Funding Priorities, 23 February, 2018

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Overview

The 2018 Ethiopia Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP) for Ethiopia is expected to be launched in the coming days (currently under review by the DRM Council of Ministers).
In advance of the HDRP launch, the priority funding gaps presented here are intended to inform urgently required funding decisions by donors, and a new allocation from the OCHA-managed Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (current balance of US$17m). The priorities have been reviewed and endorsed by the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team and the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).
Cluster Coordinators and key UN and NGO partners met to consider sector-specific response priorities and the mostcritical funding gaps for the first six months of 2018. The overall assessed and projected needs to be reflected in the HDRP are for 7.88m people in need of relief food or cash; 2.4 million households in need of livestock support; 3.5 million cases of moderate acute malnutrition; 350,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition; 6 million people without safe drinking water; 1.1 million displaced due to conflict; and 500,000 displaced due to climate induced shock.
Finalized financial requirements for the whole of 2018 will be presented at the launch of the appeal.
The HDRP will be presented around three ‘pillars’, covering: prevention and mitigation / response and response preparedness / national system strengthening and recovery. Described here are priorities for immediate funding by humanitarian donors, as well as activities that will contribute to ‘enabling’ the response, and that could reduce overall anticipated costs, for example through the ‘flexing / pivoting’ of development resources.
The total ‘top priority’ funding requirements to address critical gaps for the coming six months are US$242.2 million.
Note: complementary relief commodity pipeline infographics are being updated and will be shared early next week.

