Ethiopia IDP Response: UNHCR Response in Northern Ethiopia (January - December 2021)

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • 852,669 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) beneﬁted from UNHCR protection interventions in Northern Ethiopia

  • 372,936 IDPs received core relief items (64,400 households)

  • 85,000 IDPs received emergency shelters and kits (14,000 households)

  • 22,470 IDPs received solar lamps (3,800 households )

  • 12,142 IDPs (5,942 households) voluntary return supported in coordination with regional authorities and partners in Amhara and Tigray

  • 4,290 IDPs assisted by 65 Protection Desks with counselling and referral to adequate services

  • 571,000 IDPs managed through 68 CCCM sites coverage in Amhara and Tigray

  • 110,000 CRI stocks prepositioned for IDP response

  • 17,000 Children and host community youth beneﬁtted from Mental Health and Psychosocial Services (MHPSS) through activities at the Child-Friendly Spaces

  • 15,000 IDPs reached with awareness raising sessions on GBV Prevention and Response conducted in Tigray

  • 14,613 Women and girls received dignity kits in Amhara and Tigray

  • 5 new ﬁeld units across Tigray: Abi Adi, Adigrat, Axum, Maychew, and Sheraro

  • 3 response teams deployed in Amhara: Bahir Dar, Debre Birhan, and Gondar

