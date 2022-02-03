Ethiopia
Ethiopia IDP Response: UNHCR Response in Northern Ethiopia (January - December 2021)
Attachments
ACHIEVEMENTS
852,669 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) beneﬁted from UNHCR protection interventions in Northern Ethiopia
372,936 IDPs received core relief items (64,400 households)
85,000 IDPs received emergency shelters and kits (14,000 households)
22,470 IDPs received solar lamps (3,800 households )
12,142 IDPs (5,942 households) voluntary return supported in coordination with regional authorities and partners in Amhara and Tigray
4,290 IDPs assisted by 65 Protection Desks with counselling and referral to adequate services
571,000 IDPs managed through 68 CCCM sites coverage in Amhara and Tigray
110,000 CRI stocks prepositioned for IDP response
17,000 Children and host community youth beneﬁtted from Mental Health and Psychosocial Services (MHPSS) through activities at the Child-Friendly Spaces
15,000 IDPs reached with awareness raising sessions on GBV Prevention and Response conducted in Tigray
14,613 Women and girls received dignity kits in Amhara and Tigray
5 new ﬁeld units across Tigray: Abi Adi, Adigrat, Axum, Maychew, and Sheraro
3 response teams deployed in Amhara: Bahir Dar, Debre Birhan, and Gondar