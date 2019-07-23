23 Jul 2019

Ethiopia: IDP Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n˚ MDRET019

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Ethiopia is now estimated to have approximately 3.1 million internally displaced people (IDPs) country wide, making it the country with the highest number of IDPs in the world. The ongoing conflict in West and Central Gonder, Benshangul Gumuze regional state, West Wellega and West Guji zones of Oromia, Gedeo, Amaro, Basketo zones in SNNPR, and continued violence in the Afar-Somali border contributed to the total of the mentioned numbers of IDPs.

This DREF operation was launched on 28 August 2018 to address the needs of IDP populations affected by the clashes which occurred in August 2018 between Somali and non-Somali ethnic groups in the Somali region. This conflict caused the displacement of 52,000 people from different zones including Babile Somali and Tuluguled. In December 2018, an Operation Update was published, extending the operation by two months, until 28 February 2019. This extension was approved to allow completion of activities which had been delayed due to procurement. These clashes have now ceased but the needs of the displaced population have still not been fully addressed.

Currently, the number of displaced people in the Somali region is 47,160 people, who are residing in Siti, Fafen, Nogob, Liben and Dawa zones.

Right after the clashes, health facilities were not functioning because health workers remained at home in fear of the security situation. Most pharmacies, private clinics and some health facilities temporarily closed their doors because of the tense security situation. The facilities are now re-opened since there is now relative peace and stability in the target area. However, some of the services are not yet fully functioning.

Similarly, the water systems had been interrupted because of withdrawal of the professional workers of the water bureau. As such, the displaced people were left with limited or no potable drinking water. In addition, sanitation facilities were not adequate to accommodate many new people arriving. As at now, a sustainable number of the IDPs have returned to their original homes. There is a new regional government in place and vacant positions have been filled which has somewhat improved the service delivery, despite the IDP crisis persisting.

Both the government and humanitarian organizations have been doing their best to respond to the immediate needs of the IDPs in Somali region. However, responders are overstretched with an estimated additional one million newly displaced people in other parts of the country. The situation of the new IDPs is dire, people are sheltering with host communities and in overcrowded communal shelters and food provision, water and health services are stretched beyond capacity.

While some families are starting to return to their home areas, most people continue to be displaced with no immediate plans to return home. The overall displacement at country level is alarmingly increasing and according to the different reports, there are no signs this will change in the coming year. Irregular rainfall in some parts of the regions has worsened the living conditions of the IDPs. Due to the continued increase in the number of IDPs and continue needs on the ground, an Emergency Appeal for CHF 5 Million was launched by the IFRC on 24 April 2019 to respond to the needs of 80,200 people in Oromia, Amhara, SNNP and Somali for nine (9) months with a focus on Shelter, Livelihoods and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

