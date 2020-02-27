Ethiopia: ICRC holds annual physical rehabilitation partnership meeting with stakeholders

The ICRC and government stakeholders working in the area of physical rehabilitation services conducted their annual partnership meeting in Addis Ababa from 19-20 Feb. 2020.

Some 45 representatives of the Ministry of Social and Labor Affairs (MoLSA), the Ministry of Health (MoH), 10 ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres (PRCs) and regional social and labour affairs, and health bureaus participated in the meeting.

According to Endalkachew Getachew Physical Rehabilitation Program Team Leader, the meeting aims at discussing achievements gained and challenges encountered in the area of physical rehabilitation services in 2019 and design the 2020 joint action plan aimed at enhancing the benefits of persons with physical disabilities.

Addressing the meeting, Yakob Seman, Medical Directorate Director General with the Ministry of Health said his ministry has developed a draft plan establishing an entity in charge of physical rehabilitation program at the national level and submitted it to the Office of the Prime Minister for approval.

Asalifew Amedin, Head of Disability Directorate with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said on his part "the Ethiopian government and the ICRC have been striving to strengthen the capacity of existing PRCs in order to enable them provide quality and sustainable services to PWDs."

He also expressed appreciation to the ICRC for its unreserved technical, material and financial support to PRCs which he said: "Without it, all the achievements couldn't have been gained."

While mentioning that the ICRC has reduced its support and visits to PRCs for it wants to be present more at federal level, Julien Lerisson, Head of the ICRC delegation in Ethiopia noted: "the ICRC is dedicated to remain engaged in rehabilitation services while participating more in social services."

In Ethiopia, the ICRC is supporting regional physical rehabilitation services with technical and clinical expertise and imported material and components support and working with pertinent governmental organizations for social inclusion of PWDs.