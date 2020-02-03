Ethiopia: ICRC engages with police officers on international human rights standards on policing

Thirty-five police officers drawn from Bishoftu city, Oromia Region, enhanced their knowledge of international human rights standards and humanitarian principles on policing through a two-day seminar conducted in Bishoftu City from 23 to 24 January 2020.

Police responsibilities and powers, use of force and firearms, police ethics and investigative techniques on sexual violence were among the major topics discussed during the seminar, organized by the ICRC in collaboration with the Oromia Region Police Commission.

"The seminar will help the members of the police force to understand and apply relevant rules of international human rights law in their day-to-day works," remarked Aster Andualem, facilitator of the seminar who is working for the ICRC as a police program adviser.

Police officers working mainly in the area of crime investigation took part in the seminar. The seminar was also an opportunity to update participants on ICRC work in Ethiopia in the realm of protection with particular emphasis on the purpose of its visits to places of detention and the protection it provides to detainees.

In Ethiopia, the ICRC promotes international human rights and humanitarian standards and apply principles among members of both federal and regional police forces through seminars and trainings.