Ethiopia: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2020)

The humanitarian landscape continues to be marked by food insecurity & internal displacements, the desert locust infestation, and recurring disease outbreaks such as Cholera and Measles. Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the focus of humanitarian actors and threatens to increase humanitarian needs throughout the country. Ethiopia reported its first COVID-19 case on 13 March. Since then, 41,689 people have been tested of whom 263 tested positive for the virus. Of these, 108 have recovered while 5 people have died. Desert locust swarms continue to form and mature in the south, mainly in SNNP, Oromia, and Somali regions. These swarms pose an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods as they coincide with the belg rains and planting season. A recent impact assessment found that 806,400 farming households have been affected by the infestation and 1.36 million people have become severely food insecure. If desert locust control operations and livelihood support are not scaled up immediately, there will be a further deterioration of the situation.