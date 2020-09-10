Ethiopia: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 August 2020)

Ethiopia continues to face multiple crises. Heavy kiremt rainfall has caused flooding in certain areas throughout the country, affecting 175,560 people and displacing 158,200. Flooding increases the risk of disease outbreak, and since the onset of the kiremt season 2,065 suspected cases of cholera have been reported.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly the past few weeks with 52,131 people infected as per 31 August. While COVID-19 testing capacity has increased, civil unrest in July in Addis Ababa and Oromia likely contributed to the rise in cases and community transmission. COVID-19 restrictions and economic slowdown have decreased poor households’ income generating capacity and have moderately impacted crop production. Desert locusts continue to threaten large parts of the county and are forecasted to increase as a result of conducive climatic conditions and incoming mature swarms from Yemen. Overall humanitarian needs across Ethiopia are expected to remain notably higher than in recent years.