Ethiopia: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 (July 2022)

Response Plan Overview*

More than 20 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia in 2022, nearly three quarters of them are women and children.

The 2022 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) requires US$3.09 billion to target more than 20 million people across the country. This includes 5.5 million internally displaced people (IDPs), and 18.0 million people affected non-displaced and 42 thousand returned migrants.

The prioritized humanitarian response will be guided by the three strategic objectives to address immediate needs of most vulnerable people across the country while ensuring that gender, protection, accountability to affected populations (AAP), and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) programming are well integrated across the response plan.

Particular attention will be given to building the capacity of the local NGOs, and increasing their participation and engagement in the humanitarian response, in line with the NNGO Engagement Strategy.

The HRP 2022 prioritizes efforts addressing the immediate lifesaving requirements of the most vulnerable people, both displaced and non-displaced, who are unable to meet their basic needs and access essential services and those who face serious protection concerns due to conflict and violence. It further incorporates evolving needs caused by the extreme drought impacting the lives of millions of Ethiopians.

In support of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, the HRP complements other important plans for Ethiopia, specifically the socio-economic resilience plan and durable solutions initiatives to maximize synergies between humanitarian and development partners in support of the Government of Ethiopia.

This is to bolster the safe and dignified return of displaced people and support host communities, living in disaster-affected areas, to rapidly reconstruct their lives and livelihoods and notably rehabilitate the infrastructure and restore basic services.