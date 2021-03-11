Ethiopia | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

to assist 6.7 million people

FAO requires USD 42 million

period January–December 2021

The compounding impacts of desert locusts, the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, conflicts, natural hazards, and the poor macroeconomic context continue to threaten the food security and livelihoods of millions of people in Ethiopia, limiting their capacity to cope with future shocks and stressors. Many rural households engaged in agriculture and pastoralism are yet to recover from the 2016/17 El Niño induced drought, one of the worst in Ethiopia’s history. Without urgent action, there is a high risk of the affected population falling into even higher levels of insecurity.