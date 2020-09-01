Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 Mid Year Review (August 2020)

Changes in context

The drastic changes in the humanitarian context since the release of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on 28 January 2020 warranted an immediate revision of the HRP requirements, which was released on 9 June 2020. At the time, the humanitarian caseload considerably increased to 16.5 million people (up from 7 million) and the financial requirement to US$1.65 billion (up from $1 billion).

The additional humanitarian needs mainly emanated from the multi-sector impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, which disproportionately impacts crisis-affected communities.

Sluggish economic activities and job losses, as well as restrictions in movement, including border closures disrupting markets, are some of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Ethiopia saw a six-fold increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases between June and August, with 5,689 cases by end June compared to 34,058 cases as of 19 August. Ethiopia also registered more than 13,000 recoveries and more than 600 deaths. As of the last week of August, Ethiopia was leading eastern African countries with the highest number of cases.

The daily testing capacity has exponentially increased with an average of 4,000 daily testing as of 30 June to some 21,000 daily testing as of 19 August. Meanwhile, the confirmation of the first corona cases amongst internally displaced people (IDPs) in late July raised alarm.

Their living and health conditions, as well their lack of adequate access to basic services make IDPs amongst the most vulnerable people for the virus. A recent analysis using WaSH, health, and shelter indicators highlighted that IDPs in 56 sites live in overcrowded settings making physical distancing nearly impossible and with inadequate hygiene facilities and lack of access to health services. As of mid-August, there were 17 cases detected amongst IDPs in Qoloji sites (Somali region) where 12,532 households reside in overcrowded conditions. Qoloji site is one of the 26 IDP sites in the country prioritized for decongestion and scaled-up response by regional authorities and humanitarian actors. Overall, there are some 953,000 IDPs living in a camp-like settings in Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia and Somali regions.

Concern over the likelihood of further spike is high given that at least 63 per cent of recent cases resulted through community transmission. Weak health systems are already stretched beyond capacity, with shortages of oxygen and beds for COVID-19 patients being reported.

The pandemic also threatens gains made on other health threats. At present, a cholera outbreak is reported in at least 17 zones across three regions. According to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), 6,789 cholera cases were reported between January and August 2020 across SNNP (4,819 cases), Somali (1,319) and Oromia (651) regions.

Measles and other endemic diseases are equally demanding sustained attention of the Government system and health partners.

