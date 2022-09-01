Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Overview (January - July 2022)

CONTEXT

Deteriorating humanitarian situation in recent times has led to increased humanitarian needs across Ethiopia, with over 20 million people – internally displaced persons (IDPs), crisis-affected communities, and returning migrants among them – needing humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022. Conflict in the northern parts of the country, violence in many other parts, and natural hazards such as one of the worst droughts in recent decades, frequent floods, and landslides are the main drivers of displacement and needs.

High level of displacement and damage to infrastructure and basic services have exposed the population to major protection risks. The death of millions of livestock due to drought has further destroyed livelihoods. Limited food availability is leading to increased migration, as desperate people are migrating in search of water, pasture, and assistance. People on the move have additional barriers to accessing healthcare and are more at risk to ill health.

Limited healthcare access fuels tensions between displaced and host communities.

1.9 million people are displaced in drought-affected Regions of Ethiopia with one out of three of them are displaced due to drought. Drought-affected Regions comprise three-quarters of the total land area of Ethiopia, with Somali,

Oromia, and Afar Regions the most severely impacted. One of every three migrants along the eastern route are from drought-affected Regions of Ethiopia, and one of every three returning migrants are going back to the drought-affected Regions.

IOM is responding to the needs of crisis-affected communities across Ethiopia, with sectors of intervention include:

2.5 million individuals supported

118,100 drought-affected individuals supported