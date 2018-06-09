Ethiopia: Humanitarian Response Monitoring, 2 - 23 May 2018

Methodology

Time period covered: 2-23 May 2018

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) collaborated in calling DPPB and other woreda officials. In Somali region, also UNICEF, WHO and WFP participated.

Hotspot priority 1 woredas and woredas hosting many IDPs were prioritized for inclusion

Some woredas remain uncovered because of the telephone network and lack of information with DPPB officials