09 Jun 2018

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Response Monitoring, 2 - 23 May 2018

from Government of Ethiopia, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jun 2018
Methodology

  • Time period covered: 2-23 May 2018

  • The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) collaborated in calling DPPB and other woreda officials. In Somali region, also UNICEF, WHO and WFP participated.

  • Hotspot priority 1 woredas and woredas hosting many IDPs were prioritized for inclusion

  • Some woredas remain uncovered because of the telephone network and lack of information with DPPB officials

  • Results presented here have had no further triangulation

