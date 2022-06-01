Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Visibility Guidelines

For implementing partners

The Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) encourages all partners to promote their work and assistance to contribute to the transparency and accountability of the Fund. This document presents the guidelines that partners should consider when publishing visibility content, to ensure that humanitarian actions funded by the EHF incorporate information and communication activities aimed at raising awareness of donors, the international community and general audience about the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia as well as the results and the impact of their support. This also enables OCHA and the pooled funds to meet contractual obligations on donor visibility requirements. Partners are encouraged to coordinate with OCHA Ethiopia (Humanitarian Financing Unit – HFU) to maximize the impact of their communication efforts around the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund.