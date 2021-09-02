Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Operational Manual (October 2020)

1. Introduction

1. The Operational Manual for the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) is issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) and endorsed by the Advisory Board (AB) to set the general direction and programmatic focus of the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (hereafter “EHF” or “the Fund”).

2. The HC and the AB will revisit this Manual on an annual basis or as needed to adjust the general direction and programmatic focus of the Fund, thereby ensuring its relevance and effectiveness.

1.1 Purpose

3. The purpose of the EHF Operational Manual is to describe the governance arrangements, objectives, allocation modalities, and accountability mechanisms of the Fund, and to detail the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders involved.

4. Under the direction of the HC, the EHF aims to support the timely disbursement of funds to the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) as well as to unforeseen emergency needs.

5. In this regard, this Manual will provide guidance to partners and facilitate the role of OCHA, members of the respective review teams, and cluster/sectoral experts.

1.2 Scope

6. The EHF Operational Manual defines the country-specific regulations that govern the Fund. It is designed within the framework provided by the Operational Handbook for Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs), which describes the global set of rules that apply to all CBPFs worldwide, and adapts specific aspects of these global guidelines to the humanitarian context in Ethiopia.

7. Adherence to the guidance provided in the two documents is mandatory sto ensure standard and transparent processes.