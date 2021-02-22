Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF): 2020 Second Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund Standard Allocation

I. Allocation Overview

This document outlines the strategic objectives for the 2020 Second Round Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) Standard Allocation. The allocation strategy supports a three-pronged approach whereby the critical humanitarian response priorities and funding gaps that were agreed upon and presented in the Mid-Year Review of the Humanitarian Response Plan (MYR-HRP) for the second half of 2020 has been used as a basis. A prioritization exercise (led by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group) further identified acute relief needs and major gaps that require urgent response in the context of the MYR. A subsequent geographic prioritization exercise identifying areas of greatest convergence with critical needs is also used to inform the allocation.

Accordingly, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) determined the need for integrated response in the main IDP sites as per the existing Response Plans. Woredas that have the highest requirements by at least four sectors have been prioritized for funding under this allocation. Funding is also apportioned to other priorities articulated by the clusters as per the traditional approach in the context of the MYR.

The effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, flash floods, conflict and massive invasion of desert locusts have doubled the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia this year, to nearly 16 million. Additionally, funding analysis conducted in July revealed that the unmet requirements identified in the HRP have never been so high before in Ethiopia at mid-year.

The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), in consultation with the Advisory Board determined an allocation of US$ 20.1 million to support the most critical funding gaps. This allocation is based on $9.3million available contribution and nearly $11.3 million commitments in the pipeline. Disbursement to partners will be made as per actual transfer/deposit of donor contributions. Nearly one million will be kept in the pot to ensure a predictable funding capacity for unforeseen emergencies.

In the year, the EHF launched two allocations, Standard and Reserve, for $23.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Under the first standard allocation, 54 multi-sector projects were supported with highest investments to ES/NFI, health and WASH sectors. A Reserve Allocation in support of quarantine centers in response to COVID-19 has also been supported. CERF has allocated $8 million to flood and Cholera response from its Rapid Response window.